Limpopo community intervenes and brutally killed alleged robber after a man walking to work was stabbed

Limpopo police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe ordered for the arrest of community members who killed an alleged robber, after he was caught in the act. Police said after apprehending the alleged robber, the community members did not call the law enforcement agents, but instead brutally murdered the accused robber.

“A male person suspected of being involved in a robbery and attempted murder at Praktiseer in Sekhukhune District on Friday, September 22, was apparently attacked by the mob, who came to the rescue of a community member who was under attack by a group of three, the deceased included,” Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said. It is alleged that two men were on their way to work on Friday morning, at around 5am, when they were accosted by three assailants. The trio grabbed one of the two men walking to work, while one his colleague managed to flee from the attackers.

“Apparently, the victim was hit on the head with an unknown sharp object, and then he shouted for help. Subsequently, members of the community immediately mobilised and managed to apprehend one male suspect, who was later identified as Kabelo Phoku,” said Ledwaba. “The alleged robber was brutally assaulted at the scene, while his unknown accomplices fled the scene,” the police said. “It later came to light that the deceased (who was assaulted by community members) was long wanted in several cases that included arson, murder, assault with the intention to inflict grievous bodily harm, and robbery with a firearm.”

The police in Tubatse are investigating cases of attempted murder and murder following the incident. A manhunt has been launched for the community members who killed the alleged robber. Police are also looking for accomplices of the slain alleged robber who attacked the men walking to work. Meanwhile, the Limpopo police commissioner, Hadebe, has emphasized that mob justice will not be tolerated.

Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe. "The community should learn to understand that mob justice is a crime, and you will face the full might of the law. Citizen arrest is welcomed," Hadebe said. "I have ordered the police to search for the thugs who allegedly attacked the innocent community member who was on his way to work. In the same vein (the police must) track down those who, instead of calling the police after apprehending the criminal, took the law into their own hands." The police in Limpopo have appealed to anyone with information which can lead to the arrest of the community members involved in the mob attack, or the robbers wanted for attempted murder to contact any nearest police or call the Crime Stop number at 086-00-1-0111.

Informers can also contact police using the My SAPS App. In August, police in Limpopo launched an investigation after two men who were accused of crime were brutally killed by vigilante groups at the Bokgaga Mokgolobotho village. The horrific incident happened in Maake, outside Tzaneen.