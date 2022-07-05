Limpopo cops ‘hunting down’ vigilantes who killed KZN man accused of stealing goats

Pretoria – Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe has established a team of investigators to probe the brutal murder of the Waterberg TVET College facilitator, Sphiwe Patrick Zondo, after he was accused of being a thief. The educator was killed during a mob attack incident which took place at Mamaolo Village under Lebowakgomo policing area on Saturday.

Police said the slain man was accused of being a stock thief. “Preliminary police investigations revealed that the victim who was resident of Lebowakgomo but originates from Vryheid in Kwazulu Natal, often buys goats from the surrounding villages and takes them home (KZN). On this fateful day, he was accosted by community members at Mamaolo when he was seen transporting several goats in a bakkie,” said Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo. The victim, 43, was dragged from the vehicle, severely assaulted and burnt beyond recognition.

His motor vehicle was also torched. Hadebe said: “The team has been ordered to relentlessly hunt down all perpetrators who were involved in this brutal killing and bring them to book.” “We call on all community members to isolate these perpetrators and work closely with the police by reporting any information about crimes to the police.”

Cases of murder and malicious damage to property have been opened. “Anyone with information may contact Sergeant Aziyangwizi Makadani on 072 029 7499, the Crime Stop number 08600 10111, the nearest police station or send information via MySAPS App,” the police said. IOL