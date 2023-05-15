Limpopo cops in manhunt for five who allegedly bombed mall ATMs

Pretoria – Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for five men who allegedly bombed ATMs at the Njhakanjhaka Sasaki shopping complex in Bungeni, Makhado. According to police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba the incident happened on Sunday.

Ledwaba said the armed robbers accosted security guards at the complex and held them hostage, while bombing the ATMs. “The suspects fled the scene on foot without firing any shots. It is not clear whether money was taken. Police investigations are continuing,” Ledwaba said. Ledwaba urged members of the community with information to contact Captain Mabunda on 082 565 7901 or their nearest police station or the Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or use MySAPS App.

∎ Meanwhile three men employed as Fidelity security officials appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Friday on charges of armed robbery. Mzwandile Choko, 60, Molefe Sidwell Molefe, 61, and Deon de Lange, 48, were arrested on Wednesday, May 10, and briefly appeared in court. According to the spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) in the Free State, Captain Christopher Singo, the arrest followed a cash-in-transit heist on Tuesday, May 9.

A Fidelity security company armoured vehicle was en route from the company depot to Bloemfontein CBD to deliver cash. It is alleged that before the security officials reached their destination they were accosted by a group of heavily armed suspects in McKenzie Street east in Bloemfontein. The armed robbers then allegedly instructed the security guards to get out of their armoured vehicle. “The gunmen then used explosives to blow up the vault and the armoured vehicle’s safe drop box. The suspects snatched an undisclosed amount of cash and wrested three firearms from the security officials before fleeing the scene,” said Singo.