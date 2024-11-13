Limpopo cops intercept truck carrying R1 million illicit cigarettes from Zimbabwe, two arrested

Police in Limpopo have arrested two foreign nationals, aged 25 and 31, for possession of illicit Remington Gold cigarettes valued at approximately R1 million. Provincial police spokesperson Col. Malesela Ledwaba said the two men were arrested on Monday.

“Information was reportedly received regarding a white truck with Gauteng province registration, suspected of smuggling cigarettes from Zimbabwe to Gauteng via Northam. In response, a joint operation was launched, involving Northam SAPS, Koedoeskop Rural Safety, and private security,” Ledwaba said. The team identified the truck and conducted a tactical stop before thoroughly searching the vehicle. “A hidden compartment was found in the trailer, with a false panel concealing 170 boxes of illicit Remington Gold cigarettes with an estimated street value of R1.1 million,” said Ledwaba.

"The two foreign national male suspects were immediately arrested. They are expected to appear before Northam Magistrate's Court on soon, facing charges of possession of illicit cigarettes." Police said the cigarettes, the truck, and its trailer were confiscated. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has praised all law enforcement agencies for responding appropriately to the information, resulting in the arrest of two suspects.