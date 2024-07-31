Limpopo cops stoned, attacked during drug raid, 13 arrested for attempted murder

Thirteen people have been arrested for an alleged attack on South African Police Service (SAPS) officers during a drug raid. The foreign nationals, aged between 20 and 42, are expected to appear in Mankweng Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

They face charges of attempted murder and assault. Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the officers were attacked on July 16, while carrying out a drug operation in Mankweng. “The officers were busy with an investigation to trace suspects dealing in drugs when they got ambushed by a group of suspects who threw stones and assaulted them.

“During the incident, some officers sustained injuries and they were transported to the hospital for medical treatment.” Ledwaba said the drug suspects managed to evade arrest. “Following an extensive investigation, the suspects were arrested in Unit F, Mankweng by the members of Provincial Organised Crime Unit and Tactical Response Team on July 30.”

The police commissioner in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has strongly condemned the incident where civilians attacked law enforcement officials. "We will not tolerate such brazen acts of violence against our police officers. The suspects will face the full might of the law," said Hadebe. In another incident in the Western Cape, five police officers were shot and killed in June this year.