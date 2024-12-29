Limpopo couple found dead in home, police say bodies were in a state of decomposition

Limpopo police are investigating a murder and an inquest after the bodies of a man and woman, believed to be a couple were found at a house in Northam in Limpopo. "Information at our disposal suggests that the two were in a love relationship and also staying. together," Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said.

He added that the duo were last seen on Christmas Day, at about 23h45 at a local tavern. Police said the 24-year-old woman was found laying in the bed and the 34-year-old man was found hanging from the roof of the house. "Their bodies were already in an advanced state of decomposition."

Police said the motive behind this "shocking incident" is unknown, adding that at this stage a "domestic-related dispute" could not be ruled out. "The identity of the deceased will be made public in due course, though the woman is said to be from Lesotho." The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has condemned the incident and urged people in romantic relationships to seek professional assistance when they experience relationship challenges.

