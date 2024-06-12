Limpopo couple found dead in their home, husband accused of killing his wife by throwing boiling water on her

A Limpopo couple was found dead in their home on Monday afternoon in what police believe could be a murder-suicide. Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the couple was found dead in the Motserereng Village at around 2pm.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the couple had a heated argument that led to a 49 year-old male burning his 45- year-old wife with hot water,” Ledwaba said. “The victim sustained severe burn wounds on the body and succumbed to her injuries.” Ledwaba said following the murder incident, it appears the husband committed suicide.

“His body was found hanging in one of the rooms inside the house,” Ledwaba said. “The police also found a death note next to the deceased and it will help in the investigation of this tragic incident.” The Provincial Commissioner of South African Police Service in Limpopo Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe appealed to the members of the community who are experiencing difficulties and challenges in their relationships to seek professional assistance in order to resolve them rather than resorting to acts of violence.

"Couples having relationship challenges should seek professional assistance to avoid the catastrophic consequences of this nature.“ Ledwaba said police investigations were continuing. In another incident, in October, a 20-year-old man made a gruesome discovery when he found his parents dead in their bedroom following a shooting incident.