Limpopo couple robbed, daughter raped in home invasion

Rustenburg -- An elderly couple was robbed and their daughter raped during a home invasion in Madeira near Tzaneen in Limpopo.
Two men wearing balaclavas allegedly broke into a house in Madeira in the early hours of Friday morning, demanding money.
"It is alleged that an elderly couple was sleeping when they were awoken by the sound of a door being forced open. Two suspects wearing balaclavas then entered the room and pointed at the couple with firearms, while demanding cash.
"The suspects then tied up the couple and ransacked the house. The couple's daughter, aged 32, came rushing to the bedroom to check on her parents after she heard strange noises coming from there but was unfortunately grabbed by the suspects who forced her to give them the safe key belonging to her father," Limpopo police spokesperson, Col Malesela Ledwaba, said.
"After she gave them the safe key, one of the suspects allegedly forced her to the other room where he raped her. During the incident, one shot was fired but no one was injured."
Two suspects arrested for six petrol station robberies in Limpopo over the festive season
Police officers accused of taking R1000 bribe to destroy docket granted R500 bail
Four people arrested for crime spree during severe flooding in Polokwane
Limpopo man murdered execution style while driving into his home
The robbers took one firearm and 12 rounds of ammunition from the safe. They also took a laptop, two cellphones and demanded bank cards and their pin codes from the couple before they fled the scene.
"The victims managed to block the cards before the suspects could withdraw the money. Police were called to the scene and they opened a case of house robbery and rape," he said.
Ledwaba said the provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe, has appealed to members of the community to come forward with information that can lead to the apprehension of the suspects.
"Anyone with information may contact the investigating officer Capt Phokane on 079 875 7788 or the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or the nearest police station or use MySAPS App. Police investigations are still continuing," Ledwaba said.
IOL