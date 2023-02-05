Limpopo couple robbed, daughter raped in home invasion

Rustenburg -- An elderly couple was robbed and their daughter raped during a home invasion in Madeira near Tzaneen in Limpopo. Two men wearing balaclavas allegedly broke into a house in Madeira in the early hours of Friday morning, demanding money.

"It is alleged that an elderly couple was sleeping when they were awoken by the sound of a door being forced open. Two suspects wearing balaclavas then entered the room and pointed at the couple with firearms, while demanding cash. "The suspects then tied up the couple and ransacked the house. The couple's daughter, aged 32, came rushing to the bedroom to check on her parents after she heard strange noises coming from there but was unfortunately grabbed by the suspects who forced her to give them the safe key belonging to her father," Limpopo police spokesperson, Col Malesela Ledwaba, said. "After she gave them the safe key, one of the suspects allegedly forced her to the other room where he raped her. During the incident, one shot was fired but no one was injured."

The robbers took one firearm and 12 rounds of ammunition from the safe. They also took a laptop, two cellphones and demanded bank cards and their pin codes from the couple before they fled the scene. "The victims managed to block the cards before the suspects could withdraw the money. Police were called to the scene and they opened a case of house robbery and rape," he said. Ledwaba said the provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe, has appealed to members of the community to come forward with information that can lead to the apprehension of the suspects.

