Limpopo court employee found guilty of stealing child maintenance monies

A 34-year-old woman who was employed as a maintenance clerk at Lulekani Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo has been convicted of fraud. Goodness Tintswalo Mthombeni was convicted by the Polokwane Specialised Commercial Crimes Court this week.

According to provincial Directorate for Priority Crimes (known as the Hawks) spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Matimba Maluleke, the accused worked at the court between October 2013 and November 2013. “Her responsibilities were to administer the payments of child maintenance. After collecting the money, she was expected to pay the beneficiaries but the accused became greedy and decided to take the money for her personal use,” said Maluleke. “Although she stole the money, she would update the register as if she paid the beneficiaries. The auditors revealed the shenanigans and the matter was reported to the Polokwane based Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation members.”

Mthombeni was arrested on April 22, 2014, and released on bail after numerous court appearances until she was convicted on 22 counts of fraud. The Hawks said the matter was postponed to December 15 for a social worker's pre-sentence report and sentencing. The Provincial Head of the Hawks in Limpopo Province Major General Gopz Govender has welcomed the conviction and applauded the investigation and prosecution teams for their meritorious efforts.