Limpopo crime crackdown: Nearly 700 suspects arrested in week-long operation

A week-long joint operation by Limpopo police and various law enforcement agencies has resulted in the arrest of 696 suspects across five districts. This operation started from Monday, September 30 to Sunday, October 6.

The operation targeted various crimes and included roadblocks, searches and compliance inspections, leading to significant seizures of illegal goods and the closure of unlicensed liquor premises, said Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. Ledwaba said among the people arrested, almost 200 were arrested for various types of assault charges, 12 facing murder charges, 18 arrested for rape. Additionally, 15 were busted for business and house burglary, 10 arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, six for illegal possession of firearms, seven for dealing in drugs and 189 arrested for other crimes.

The compliance checks were conducted at second-hand dealers, liquor premises, as well as formal and informal businesses, and scrapyards, resulting in the closure of 23 unlicensed taverns. Ledwaba further said the police confiscated 148 litres of alcoholic beverages and other various drugs, including dagga, crystal meth, nyaope and 22,652 packets of illicit tobacco. Counterfeit goods were also taken by the police, five dangerous weapons, 86 rounds of ammunition, three vehicles and cash to the value of R28,364.