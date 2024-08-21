Limpopo dad remanded in custody after he allegedly hacked son to death with a spade

Moses Tshigomana, a 58-year-old Limpopo man, briefly appeared before the Dzanani Magistrate's Court after he allegedly killed his 33-year-old son.
Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the son was killed on Thursday last week at Mauluma village under the Mphephu policing area.
“The incident occurred during a domestic violence-related dispute. Upon responding to the scene, police found the injured suspect outside and were informed by family members that he had been fighting with his son, whom he allegedly hacked with a spade,” said Ledwaba.
The victim was found inside the house, with a deep head wound and he was certified dead at the scene. The suspected murder weapon was confiscated by police.
When the father appeared in court on Monday, the case was postponed to September 4, for further police investigations.
Police said the 58-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by angry community members before police arrived. He was hospitalised, and later discharged.
Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has condemned the incident, and she also highlighted the ongoing fight against incidents of gender-based violence across the province.
Hadebe appealed to community members to resolve differences amicably, without using violence.
In another incident, police at Levubu, in the Vhembe district of Limpopo, have launched an investigation into a tragic incident where a 27-year-old man allegedly hacked his wife to death with an axe before taking his own life.
The incident occurred at the couple's residence, in Ha-Mashau Misevhe village on Saturday evening, according to Ledwaba.
IOL