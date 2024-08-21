Limpopo dad remanded in custody after he allegedly hacked son to death with a spade

Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the son was killed on Thursday last week at Mauluma village under the Mphephu policing area.

Moses Tshigomana, a 58-year-old Limpopo man, briefly appeared before the Dzanani Magistrate's Court after he allegedly killed his 33-year-old son.

“The incident occurred during a domestic violence-related dispute. Upon responding to the scene, police found the injured suspect outside and were informed by family members that he had been fighting with his son, whom he allegedly hacked with a spade,” said Ledwaba.

The victim was found inside the house, with a deep head wound and he was certified dead at the scene. The suspected murder weapon was confiscated by police.

When the father appeared in court on Monday, the case was postponed to September 4, for further police investigations.