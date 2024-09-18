Limpopo emerges as safest province in South Africa amidst drop in crime

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Limpopo has reported progress in reducing crime, positioning the province as the safest in the country with a murder rate of 3.3% per 100,000 people. This was confirmed by the Minister of Police during the release of national crime statistics on August 30.

The provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe shared the latest crime data alongside MEC for Transport and Community Safety, Violet Mathye. Limpopo reported no serious cash-in-transit heists during the second quarter of 2024, adding to the positive statistics. On September 6, an anti-corruption operation along the N1 highway resulted in the arrest of 11 traffic officers, highlighting the province’s firm stance against corruption. During a media briefing, Hadebe acknowledged the ongoing efforts of the police force, while also stressing the challenge posed by vigilante justice, which remains a concern in many communities.

The police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said the province has seen a 3.8% reduction in rape cases and a 6% drop in sexual offences. However, crimes detected through police interventions have risen by 9.8%, notably in categories such as the illegal possession of firearms, drug-related offences and driving under the influence. In an operation, law enforcement intercepted a drug lab in Groblersdal, seizing drugs valued at 2 billion rand.

The police also prevented vehicles worth millions from being smuggled out of the country. Over 6,800 undocumented foreign nationals were arrested, with 117 facing serious charges for murder, 83 for attempted murder, 158 for rape and 1,429 for drug-related offences. Additional enforcement measures led to the recovery of 248 firearms and over 1,700 rounds of ammunition.

A total of 604 individuals were arrested for malicious damage to property, while 21 were arrested for stock theft. Other arrests included 91 for fraud and 514 for theft-related crimes. Limpopo’s Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences unit also reported success, securing 364 years in prison sentences and seven life sentences between April 1 and June 30. Notable arrests were made, including 43 business robbers, 35 house robbers, five hijackers, 21 stock theft suspects and 91 fraudsters, demonstrating the ongoing efforts to uphold law and order.