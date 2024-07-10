Limpopo ex-mine worker jailed to 15 years for possession of explosives

Four years after a man was arrested in possession of explosives on a mine, he has been sentenced to an effective 15-year jail term. Sicelo Gibixhegu was convicted and sentenced this week in the Thabazimbi Regional Court, the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as the Hawks) confirmed.

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Lethunya Mmuroa said in December 2020, security guards searched mine workers at Amandebuilt mine gate in Northam. “As they searched the accused, they found shocks explosives inside his bag. “The Polokwane-based Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation was summoned to the scene.”

He said preliminary investigations led them to the house of the accused where other explosives were found and seized. “The seized explosives were 25 socks tubes and one starter valued at R10,000. Gibixhegu was arrested and released on bail after many bail application attempts, the Hawks said.

In addition to a jail term, Gibixhegu was declared unfit by the court to possess a firearm. Hawks head in Limpopo Major General Gopz Govender hailed the sterling work by the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for securing the conviction and sentence. In another incident over the past week, police in the Northern Cape arrested 35 suspects during Operation Vala Umgodi, in connection with various crimes including illegal mining and violations of the immigration statutes.