Limpopo family’s nightmare: Girl, 12, vanishes only for police to discover her murdered body in bushes

Police in Limpoo have launched a massive manhunt launched after a 12-year-old girl from Ha-Ramantsha village in Vhembe District was found brutally murdered in Ha-Ravele Village. The young girl had been selling vegetables in her neighbourhood on Sunday, but police said she failed to return home, prompting her family to search for her. She was however not found.

Police were alerted on Monday morning, and a missing person file was registered at the local police station. An investigating team was activated, according to Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. “Unfortunately, her half-naked body was discovered in the bushes near a farm in Ha-Ravele village, with signs suggesting she may have been strangled. According to preliminary reports, the victim was last seen with an African male, walking towards Ha-Ravele village. The girl's vegetables and clothes were found in the bushes on the scene,” said Ledwaba.

“The police investigation is ongoing, with a case of murder opened and a possible rape case pending post-mortem results.” Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has strongly condemned the incident, calling it "despicable and inhumane." Hadebe has urged parents across the province to be vigilant, and she also appealed to the community to provide information about the perpetrator.