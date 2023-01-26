Limpopo female cop charged after sex romp with young boy goes viral

A female police officer has appeared in court on charges relating to sexually grooming and raping a young boy. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

In the clip, the woman can be seen lying naked on a bed. The camera then shows a young boy, also naked, holding the woman’s thighs. According to a translation, the woman tells the boy to get on top of her and continues to encourage the boy despite him telling her that he does not know how to do it. According to the Daily Sun, the boy is a police officer’s son – however, police have yet to confirm.

Provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, said the woman had since appeared in the Marble Hall Magistrate’s Court. Mojapelo said the woman had been charged with rape of a minor, sexual grooming of a child and creating and distributing child pornography. He added that the woman’s identity would not be revealed to protect that of the boy, who has since been sent to a place of safety.

The matter was remanded and the woman is scheduled to appear in court next week where she is expected to make a formal bail application. Speaking to IOL, Independent Police Investigative Directorate spokesperson, Lizzy Supping, confirmed that the police watchdog was aware of the matter. “That is a very disturbing event and Ipid has assigned its investigators to follow up on the matter so that we can institute our own investigation,” Suping said.

