Limpopo game farm robbery: 11 firearms, rands, pounds and US dollars stolen during brutal attack

Pretoria – A team of investigators are tracking down the suspects involved in a robbery at a game farm in Tshipise Road, Musina. Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the attack happened on Tuesday night.

“About five armed suspects entered the property at about 9.15 and assaulted the wife of the farm owner. They reportedly demanded to know where they kept cash and other valuables,” Mojapelo said. “They then took 11 firearms, an undisclosed amount of cash in rands, US dollars and pounds, as well as laptop and a cellphone from the two safes, before fleeing in the farmer's Toyota Land Cruiser.” The vehicle’s registration number is DHG 739 L.

Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe ordered the tracking team to work around the clock to find the robbers. “We appeal to community members to assist the police by providing information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects,” said Hadebe. Police said the suspects were reportedly speaking TshiVenda and were wearing blue overalls with white print on the back.

The Limpopo provincial murder and robbery unit is leading the team of investigators seeking to crack the case. Anyone with information that could help in the investigation should contact Lieutenant Colonel Richard Boshomane at 084 322 1341 or Warrant Officer Phaladi Makola at 071 601 5174. Alternatively, phone Crime Stop at 08600 10111, contact the nearest police station or send a message through MySAPSApp. IOL