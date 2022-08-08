Limpopo girl, 8, sent to spaza shop missing since last week

Pretoria – Police at Mphephu, in Limpopo are investigating a case of missing person following the disappearance of an eight-year-old girl, identified as Rudzani Muhanelwa. “The missing child’s mother alleges, on Friday 5 August, 2022, at around 6.30am she sent her daughter to a local spaza to ask for R20 loose and the child never returned home until to date,” said police spokesperson Sergeant Mienkie Ramakgoakgoa.

An 8-year-old girl, identified by police as Rudzani Muhanelwa is missing. Picture: SAPS “She then searched for her daughter at the spaza and nearby area with no success. She then informed the police, and search operations were held even in the bushes but she was not found.” Ramakgoakgoa said police in Limpopo are appealing for community members to assist in finding the missing girl. “Anyone with information that can assist in locating the missing child should contact Detective Sergeant Ravele on 082 319 9558/015 970 300, Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or the nearest police station or MySAPS App,” police said.

