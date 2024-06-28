Limpopo man, 20, in court for the murder his teenage brother during a fight

A 20-year-old man is on Friday scheduled to appear before the Phalala Magistrate's Court, facing charges of murder, following the death of his 16-year-old younger brother. The murder happened at Vianeen village, at Marken, on Wednesday, according to Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

“The police were on duty when they received a complaint about a murder in Vianeen village. Upon arrival at the scene, they discovered a teenage body lying on his bed facing up with stab wounds on his back,” said Ledwaba. “The two brothers allegedly got into a heated argument which escalated to a physical fight, during which the brother allegedly stabbed the younger brother in the back with a knife.” After the attack, the elder brother went to a relative, to inform them about the incident. Emergency medical services were called to the scene.

“The victim was certified dead at the scene. The case was opened at Witpoort police station. The suspect was arrested in Vianeen village and detained at police station,” said Ledwaba. Police in Limpopo arrested a 20-year-old man for the brutal murder of his 16-year-old brother. File Picture On Thursday, IOL reported that a 46-year-old Limpopo man, Justice Mampuru, who was arrested in connection with the brutal murder of his 49-year-old relative in Apel, has appeared before Sekhukhune Magistrate's Court. Mampuru appeared in court on Wednesday, following his arrest on Tuesday.

“He was remanded in custody until Monday, July 1, 2024 for formal bail application and further police investigation,” said Ledwaba. Mampuru’s arrest followed an incident which took place on June 20 in Mohlaletse village. “According to preliminary reports, the suspect (Mampuru) confronted the victim at his residence, accusing him of stealing personal belongings. An argument ensued, escalating into a physical altercation,” said Ledwaba.