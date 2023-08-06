A 50-year-old man who stands accused of raping a 4-year-old girl is expected to appear before the Namakgale Magistrate Court on Monday. The suspect stands accused of allegedly raping a minor in the Mopani District earlier this week, police in Limpopo confirmed.

The minor in question is a 4-year-old girl. According to Limpopo provincial police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, the victim’s mother allegedly let her outside to play on the streets with her friends on Thursday, at around 1pm. When the victim’s mother went to check on her after some time, she was informed by the other children that her 4-year-old daughter had left with an old man.

The victim’s mother then began searching for her child and it was discovered that the little girl had left with the suspect at around 3:30 pm. The community members and other children who were playing with the 4-year-old helped the victim’s mother search for her. At around 4:30 pm, the girl was found.

“It is further alleged that when questioning the child she found out that the said ‘old man’ raped her daughter in the local bushes and thereafter, allegedly gave her some money,” Ledwaba said. The community members then went in search of the 50-year-old suspect and shortly after found him. It is believed that the suspect and victim live within close proximity, as the other children were able to describe him when the victim’s mother asked who he was.

“Police reacted swiftly and the suspect aged 50 was arrested for rape. The victim was then taken to a local hospital for medical treatment,” Ledwaba said. Meanwhile, in the Northern Cape, a 54-year-old man was sentenced to three life terms in prison for raping a minor, who was 12 at the time of the offence in 2018. The accused rapist was allegedly involved in intimate relations with the aunt of the victim.