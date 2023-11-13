Limpopo man, 74, in hot water for kissing pre-teen, touching her private parts

A 74-year-old Limpopo man was scheduled to appear in court on Monday after he was arrested by police at Maake for alleged sexual assault on a 12-year-old pre-teen. The incident took place earlier this month at Tickyline village, outside Tzaneen in the Mopani District, according to Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba.

“It is alleged that the victim, a 12-year-old girl, was sexually assaulted by a known 74-year-old male suspect while she was walking on the street at about 5.05pm from the nearby shop after being sent by her mother to Tickyline village,” said Mashaba. According to police reports, the septuagenarian forcefully kissed the minor “and touched her breast and private parts”. “Members of the Tzaneen Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences Unit have successfully tracked and traced the suspect and arrested him on Saturday, November 11, for a case of sexual assault,” said Mashaba.

Police at Maake, in Limpopo, have arrested a 74-year-old man after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl. File Picture: Boxer Ngwenya / Independent Newspapers He said the 74-year-old was scheduled to appear before the Lenyenye Magistrate's Court. Last month, IOL reported that a 51-year-old woman was arrested in Limpopo, facing charges of murder after she was arrested for allegedly killing her nephew. The brutal murder happened at Dan Village.

At the time, Mashaba said the deceased man was killed after he allegedly tried to force himself on the 51-year-old woman. “According to the information received, the deceased went to the aunt's place and found her bathing. He forcefully wanted to sleep with his aunt, and the aunt furiously assaulted him with a steel iron and stone on his head,” said Mashaba. “He collapsed and was immediately driven to the nearest hospital, where he was certified dead upon arrival by the doctor on duty.”