Limpopo man accused of killing teenage girl and woman abandons bail application

A 51-year-old man accused of killing two women in separate incidents and dumping their bodies in different locations, appeared in the Thohoyandou Magistrates' Court, Limpopo where he refused to apply for bail. Mashawana Makhado Lawrence Madega, from Tshikombani, is accused of killing a 15-year-old girl who was discovered brutally murdered in the Khalavha plantation in Vhembe District.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in Limpopo, Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said Madega faced multiple charges, including two counts of kidnapping, two counts of murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm, and defeating the ends of justice. The 15-year-old was found a day after she went missing on November 10, 2024 when she left her home to attend church. “When she failed to return, her family reported the matter to the police, and a missing person inquiry was registered. Community members launched a search for the girl.

“Reports emerged that the accused had been seen driving with the victim after offering her a lift. Tragically, her body was discovered the following day in the bushes of Khalavha with stab wounds,” explained Malabi-Dzhangi. On the second incident, a woman on her way to work at Truworths, Thavhani Mall in Thohoyandou, was also offered a lift by Madega. “Instead of taking her to her destination, the accused allegedly drove her to the bushes of Thathevondo. Her burnt and unrecognisable body was later discovered by a passer-by,” added Malabi-Dzhangi.

Madega was arrested on November 11, 2024. His matter has been postponed to January 13, 2025 for further investigation and he remains in custody.