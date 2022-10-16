Limpopo man admits he raped and murdered his ex-girlfriend’s 11-year-old daughter

Pretoria – Limpopo man, Lephoto Patrick Putang, will spend 20 years in jail after he was found guilty of raping and killing his ex-girlfriend’s 11-year-old daughter. The High Court in Polokwane sentenced Putang, 32, after he pleaded guilty to the charges of rape and murder, in connection with the incidents which happened last year.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The trial court heard that on August 8, 2021, the accused called the victim while she was playing next to her home and requested her to follow him to his homestead. “Once inside the house, Putang fondled her and the victim immediately ran out,” said Limpopo police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mamphaswa Seabi. “The accused (Putang) chased her up to a river where he raped her. Afterwards, he strangled and stoned her. He then fled the scene.”

The victim’s body was discovered by a passer-by the following day, after community members had searched for the girl without success. Police were notified and upon arrival, they opened cases of murder and rape which were assigned to Sergeant Makutuma David Ngoasheng of the Tubatse detectives unit. “Due to the investigator’s meticulous investigation and professionalism, the accused was arrested on the same day after he was positively linked to the incident. The accused was kept in custody until he was ultimately convicted,” said Seabi.

Story continues below Advertisement

The court sentenced Putang to 20 years’ imprisonment for murder, and 15 years’ imprisonment for rape. The court ordered that the sentences run concurrently, meaning Putang would spend 20 years behind bars. Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has commended the investigating officer “for his diligent work that ensured another ruthless criminal is removed from society for a long time”.

Story continues below Advertisement