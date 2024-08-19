Limpopo man allegedly hacked his wife to death, before taking his own life

Police at Levubu, in the Vhembe district of Limpopo, have launched an investigation into a tragic incident where a 27-year-old man allegedly hacked his wife to death with an axe before taking his own life. The incident occurred at the couple’s residence, in Ha-Mashau Misevhe village on Saturday evening, according to Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

“Upon arrival, police found the female victim with severe injuries and the male suspect hanging from the rooftop. The motive behind the incident is currently unknown, but domestic violence is suspected,” Ledwaba said. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has condemned incidents of gender-based violence and femicide, particularly linked to love relationships. “We urge couples to seek professional help to prevent such tragic incidents,” Hadebe said.

The gruesome murder and apparent suicide case is currently under investigation, with both murder and an inquest dockets opened. Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe In March, lifeless bodies of a four-year-old girl and her father were found in a room at a house in Bela-Bela, Limpopo, hanging from roof beams. At the time, Ledwaba said the mother of the toddler was not at home when the little girl was apparently killed by hanging.

“The heart-wrenching discovery of two lifeless bodies, an adult male and a young child, serves as a sombre reminder of the urgent need to seek support when facing domestic challenges,” Ledwaba said. “The incident unfolded on Sunday, March 10, at approximately 9pm, prompting the response of the police to reports of a murder and an inquest. “Upon arrival at the residence on Malebye Street, in Bela-Bela, the police were confronted with a tragic scene within a room at the back of the house, where the bodies of a four-year-old girl and her father were found hanging from the roof beams, each with ropes around their necks,” he said.