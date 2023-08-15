Limpopo man allegedly raped 12-year-old neighbour, and gave her money

A 35-year-old man is expected to appear in the Mahwelereng Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, after he was arrested and charged for the rape of a 12-year-old girl who lives in his community. Police said the incident took place at Masodi informal settlement, Mozumbani under the Mahwelereng policing area last week on Monday.

“The victim was allegedly walking alone to her residence when she was called by the suspect known to her that he wanted to send her to a local shop,” Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said. “The victim agreed and went to his house because she was used to him and upon her arrival the suspect dragged her inside the house,” Ledwaba said. “Unexpectedly, the suspect locked the door and put her on the bed and raped the victim without her consent. Afterwards, the victim was given a certain amount of money to keep her silence.”

After the ordeal, the little girl was released to go home. Upon arrival at home, she reported the “horrendous ordeal” to her older sister who is mentally challenged. The girl’s mother was later informed and she rushed to report the matter to the police. “The mother of the victim was informed about the ordeal last week Thursday, August 10. She immediately reported the rape incident to the police who commenced with the search of the known suspect,” said Ledwaba.

“The suspect evaded the arrest and went to Lephalale to hide until he handed himself over to the police, accompanied by a relative on Sunday, August 13.” Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has welcomed the arrest of the alleged rapist. “This man took advantage of the minor he was expected to protect. Let him face the consequences of his senseless deeds,” said Hadebe.