Limpopo man and woman arrested after unlicensed firearm, ammunition found in their bedroom

Pretoria – Police in Limpopo have arrested a 20-year-old woman and her 22-year-old boyfriend for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition in their bedroom. Police spokesperson in Limpopo, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the woman lied to the police that the handgun, a Glock, belonged to her late father.

“The South African Police Service in Bela Bela arrested two suspects aged 20 and 22 for Possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition, following a tip-off on (Wednesday) at Bela Bela,” said Ledwaba. It is alleged that police received information that the two were in possession of unlicensed firearm at a hair salon, next to the old clinic in Bela Bela. A Limpopo man, aged 22, and his 20-year-old girlfriend are today appearing in court after they were allegedly found with an unlicensed, stolen firearm in their bedroom. Photo: SAPS “The police immediately followed the information and searched the said premises.

“They then found one Glock pistol, one magazine and ammunition hidden behind the wardrobe in the bedroom of the suspects,” said Ledwaba. “The female suspect alleged that the firearm belonged to her deceased father. However preliminary investigations by police revealed that the firearm was reported stolen during October 2021 at Wonderboom SAPS in Gauteng province. Both suspects were arrested.” A Limpopo man, aged 22, and his 20-year-old girlfriend are today appearing in court after they were allegedly found with an unlicensed, stolen firearm in their bedroom. Photo: SAPS Meanwhile, acting provincial commissioner of SAPS in Limpopo, Major-General Jan Scheepers has applauded the police for the arrest after acting quickly on the tip-off.

The arrested duo will appear before the Bela Bela Magistrate’s Court for possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition. Last month, a Limpopo woman was arrested after police found illegal firearms and ammunition at her home in the Nancefield location in Musina. At the time, Ledwaba said members of the Beitbridge Task Team recovered three unlicensed firearms and 101 rounds of ammunition.

“The members were performing patrol duties when they received information about the illegal activities and existence of illegal firearms at a certain house in Nancefield location. “The members pounced on the house at around 9pm on Thursday and proceeded to the back room. “Upon searching the room, they found three unlicensed firearms, one silencer, as well as 101 rounds of ammunition. The female suspect was immediately arrested,” he said.