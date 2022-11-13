Limpopo man arrested after police find firearms, detonator and dagga in his home

Rustenburg - A 58-year-old man is expected to appear in the Thohoyandou Magistrate's Court on Monday, for possession of dagga, unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

"The suspect was apprehended by the Thohoyandou Police and the Tactical and Response Team (TRT) Unit in the Vhembe District after he was found in possession of three unlicensed firearms, two rifles with ammunition including eight bags of dagga at Ngwenani Ya Mapholi village," Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, said in a statement.

He said the man was arrested after the police received information about a man who was in possession of firearms and ammunition at his residence.

The house was identified and searched, the police found R1 rifle with eight live ammunition, R4 rifle with two magazines and 78 live rounds of ammunition, three firearms with one magazine and three live rounds, detonator with a red cable, digimark battery black in colour, connection DC wire, as well as eight bags of dagga with an estimated street value of R80 000.