Limpopo man, arrested for brutal murder of his brother-in-law, remanded behind bars

A 40-year-old Limpopo man, charged with the brutal murder of his brother-in-law, briefly appeared before the Lebowakgomo Magistrate’s Court. Malose Andries Mogale is facing charges of murder, possession of unlicensed firearm, Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, said.

Mogale was remanded in police custody until Monday, for formal bail application and to allow for further police investigations, Ledwaba said. “The suspect was arrested by SA Police Service (SAPS) members of provincial tracking team and provincial murder and robbery units, on Monday, February 19, at his hiding spot in Valdezia village under the Waterval policing area, where he was undergoing training as a traditional healer,” said Ledwaba. The 49-year-old deceased man was shot and killed at Lebowakgomo next to an old show ground on February 27, last year.

During that the brutal murder, the assailants who murdered him did not take any of his belongings, including a rifle which was in his vehicle. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has saluted members of the tracking team which arrested the alleged killer. Police said more arrests are expected as the police investigations continue.

Earlier this week, IOL reported that police at Dennilton, in the Sekhukhune district of Limpopo, have launched an extensive manhunt for assailants who kidnapped and murdered a 29-year-old man. The man was murdered at around midnight on Sunday, while he had accompanied a woman to relieve herself in bushes, according to Ledwaba. “It is alleged that the victim was with a female companion on Sunday night, February 18, at about 11pm at a food outlet in Moteti village when the woman requested the victim to accompany her to the nearby bushes as she was pressed,” said Ledwaba.

While the pair was in the bushes, they were accosted by an unknown armed man, who fired a random shot in their direction. Police said the 29-year-old man tried to fight back, while the woman screamed for help. At that moment, another assailant emerged “from nowhere”, driving a blue Toyota Etios without registration numbers.