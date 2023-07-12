Limpopo man arrested for brutal murder of his dad, aged 74, and his stepmother aged 58

A 38-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday, in connection with the murder of an elderly couple at Lwamondo Tshifulanani village in Vuwani outside Thohoyandou, Limpopo police said. The 38-year-old man allegedly killed his 74-year-old father and 58-year-old stepmother.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the elderly couple was murdered earlier this month. “The suspect, who is the biological son of the deceased, Khorombi Nevondo, 74, and stepson to Mercy Maphaha, 58, was arrested at the deceased's house following an intelligence driven operation by members of the provincial tracking team, murder and robbery unit, Vuwani detectives and Thohoyandou local criminal record centre,” said Ledwaba. The deceased couple was found in their bedroom earlier this month, lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds. File Picture “The arrest of the suspect stems from an incident in which the deceased (couple) were found in their bedroom, lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds on July 4.”

A preliminary investigation by police revealed that the intruder gained entry to the house by cutting the burglar door and forcing the door open. It was also established that the elderly man's social grant card and identity book were stolen during the incident. Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has commended officers for the “swift” arrest.

“It is very disturbing when members of the community fail to resolve their family issues amicably and instead resort to violence. Such behaviour is unbecoming and must stop immediately,” she said. “The excellent detective work and well-coordinated operation by these members is highly commendable.” The 38-year-old man is expected to appear before the Vuwani Magistrate's Court on Thursday, facing charges including two counts of murder, house breaking with intent to commit theft and theft.