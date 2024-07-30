Limpopo man arrested for ‘hacking his brother to death’ following argument

Police arrested a 26-year-old Limpopo man in connection with the murder of his brother. Police said the 35-year-old man was found dead on Sunday.

Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said police received a complaint of a murder in Thabina Village around 8.30pm. “Police rushed to the vicinity and upon arrival found a male victim lying on the ground with severe head injuries outside the house,” Ledwaba said. “Members of the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were summoned to the scene but the victim was declared on their arrival.”

Ledwaba said it is alleged that the deceased arrived home intoxicated and found his brother asleep and woke him up. “An argument ensued between the duo and the suspect took out a sharp object and hit his brother on the forehead,” Ledwaba said. “The deceased fell down and the suspect dragged him from the house and put him on the ground.”

Police said it is further alleged the brother walked to his nearby relatives and informed them about the incident and police were notified. “The suspect was arrested on the scene for hacking his brother to death and the object used to commit the crime was also seized.” Police said the man is expected to appear in the Naphuno Magistrate’s Court soon facing a charge of murder.