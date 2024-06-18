Limpopo man, arrested for killing his brother, dies mysteriously in hospital

Thohoyandou police are investigating an inquest case, after a 37-year-old man who was initially arrested for murder died in hospital. The murder-accused man died in hospital, according to Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

“According to information, the police were summoned to the hospital following the incident. The deceased was the suspect in a murder and attempted murder case in the Thohoyandou policing area,” he said. “He allegedly killed his brother and attacked his brother's wife and the child in an incident that occurred at Tshidimbini village on May 13 2024.” The murder-accused man was arrested and placed in the department of correctional services’ custody at Matatshe prison.

“Information at our disposal is that he was admitted to hospital on Sunday, June 9, 2024, after reporting not feeling well. Regrettably, he passed away while receiving medical treatment,” said Ledwaba. “The exact cause of death remains unknown at this time, pending the results of a forthcoming autopsy. The individual's identity is being withheld until further investigative measures are completed. Police are investigating an inquest docket.” Earlier this month, in an unrelated incident, IOL reported that a Limpopo couple was found dead in their home in what police believe could be a murder-suicide.

Ledwaba said the couple was found dead in the Motserereng Village at around 2pm. “Preliminary investigations revealed that the couple had a heated argument that led to a 49-year-old male burning his 45- year-old wife with hot water,” Ledwaba said. “The victim sustained severe burn wounds on the body and succumbed to her injuries.”