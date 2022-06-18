Limpopo man assaults wife after she allegedly found him raping their seven-year-old daughter at midnight

Pretoria - A 27-year-old man has been arrested in Limpopo for allegedly raping his seven-year-old biological daughter in Majeje village under the Namakgale policing area. Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the child’s molestation apparently took place on Saturday last week, at the family home.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The suspect and his wife together with their two minor children were asleep in the same room when the mother woke up around midnight, only to discover that her husband was not in bed. “She shockingly realised that her husband was raping their seven-year-old daughter and immediately confronted him. The suspect retaliated by assaulting her,” Mojapelo said. The incident was reported to police yesterday, on Youth Day, and a case of rape was opened.

“Preliminary investigations indicated that the rape ordeal started in February this year but it was never reported. The case was transferred to the family violence, child protection and sexual offenses (FCS) unit. The suspect was arrested shortly after the case was opened by members of community service centre on patrol,” said Mojapelo. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has applauded the officers who arrested the father, and appealed to community members to report similar crimes. “I applaud the members for swiftly arresting the suspect and stopping him from continuing with his evil deeds. I urge community members, especially parents to report this type of incident to the police so that our children can be protected and receive justice," she said.

Story continues below Advertisement

The 27-year-old man is expected to appear before the Lulekani Magistrate's Court on Monday, facing charges of rape. Last week, police at Tshilwavhusiku, outside Louis Trichardt, launched a manhunt for two men who allegedly raped two girls, aged eight and nine, at Gogobole village. At the time, Mojapelo said the two minor children fell victim to the crime when they were walking from school.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The children were reportedly walking from school when they met two unknown men wearing blue work suits. The suspects then grabbed and forcefully dragged them into the nearby bushes next to Chumbrys Farm where they both raped them. They then fled the scene. “The traumatised children informed the elders when they arrived at home and the matter was then reported to the local police. A case of two counts of rape was opened and the FCS immediately took over the investigations,” Mojapelo said. IOL