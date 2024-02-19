Limpopo man behind bars for allegedly raping seven-year-old niece in family home

The rape ordeal happened in the early hours of Saturday, according to Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping his seven-year-old niece at their home in Elandskraal policing area under Sekhukhune district in Limpopo.

“According to preliminary investigations, the suspect sneaked into the victim's room and took her to his room, where he raped her. He was then noticed by his brother coming out of his room naked and became suspicious,” said Ledwaba.

The concerned brother alerted other family members, and that was when the little girl, also naked, was found inside the 34-year-old man’s bedroom.

“The victim then explained to her mother what had transpired. She was rushed to the local hospital for medical treatment,” said Ledwaba.