Limpopo man behind bars for allegedly raping seven-year-old niece in family home

A 34-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping his seven-year-old niece at their home in Elandskraal policing area under Sekhukhune district in Limpopo.
The rape ordeal happened in the early hours of Saturday, according to Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.
“According to preliminary investigations, the suspect sneaked into the victim's room and took her to his room, where he raped her. He was then noticed by his brother coming out of his room naked and became suspicious,” said Ledwaba.
The concerned brother alerted other family members, and that was when the little girl, also naked, was found inside the 34-year-old man’s bedroom.
“The victim then explained to her mother what had transpired. She was rushed to the local hospital for medical treatment,” said Ledwaba.
Police were notified, and a case of rape was opened.
The rapist suspect was arrested at the crime scene.
Limpopo police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has condemned the incident.
Hadebe has saluted police officers for the swift arrest of the accused man.
The 34-year-old alleged rapist is expected to appear before Marble Hall Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.
IOL