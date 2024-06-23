Limpopo man brutally killed girlfriend, a SAPS official, and drove away with her Nissan bakkie

The High Court in Polokwane has convicted and sentenced a 54-year-old for the murder of a 43-year-old woman believed to his girlfriend in the Waterberg District. In September 2016, the accused Tlou James Mashita brutally murdered a 43-year-old victim by hacking her with an axe at her residence at Tshamahansi village under Mahwelereng policing area.

“The victim, Nkedu Merriam Vilakazi, who untimely met her death as an employee at Mahwelereng SAPS appointed as an administration clerk, succumbed to severe wounds at the scene. “Following the horrendous incident, James (Mashita) fled the scene driving the deceased's grey Nissan NP200 bakkie and the lifeless body of a 43-year-old girlfriend was later discovered by her daughter who immediately reported the matter to the local police,” said Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. An immediate manhunt of the killer was activated and subsequently resulted in the apprehension of the perpetrator. Mashita was driving the deceased woman’s Nissan NP200 bakkie at the Seshego location.

Tlou James Mashita brutally murdered 43-year-old Nkedu Merriam Vilakazi by hacking her with an axe at her residence at Tshamahansi village in Limpopo. File Picture Mashita appeared in court but his case was provisionally withdrawn at Mahwelereng Magistrate’s Court on June 13, 2018. Last year, in November, the case was reinstated on the court roll and transferred to the High Court in Polokwane which commenced with the trial, until Mashita was convicted on Friday. Mashita pleaded guilty on a charge of murder, and driving a motor vehicle without consent of the owner.

“Tlou James Mashita was found guilty on both charges and sentenced to 15 years of direct imprisonment following the horrible incident,” said Ledwaba. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has welcomed the court verdict. “I am ecstatic that the perpetrator of this despicable crime was brought to justice and handed lengthy incarceration," said Hadebe.