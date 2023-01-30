Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, January 30, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Limpopo man caught on camera beating teen over salt shaker gets R12K fine

Man in courtroom.

Corrie Pretorius has been sentenced.

Published 34m ago

Share

A Limpopo man who assaulted a teenager over a salt shaker dispute last year has been sentenced to a years imprisonment or a R12000 fine.

Corrie Pretorius made headlines in June last year after a video of him beating 16-year-old Kopano Makweng at the Groblersdal Game Shopping Centre went viral on social media.

Story continues below Advertisement

Pretorius was seen kicking and stomping Makweng and pointing a gun at him.

At the time, it was reported that the teenager allegedly wanted to use the same salt shaker Pretorius was using to season his chips.

A row ensued which was followed by assaulting, swearing and pointing a firearm at the boy.

More on this

Pretorius was arrested and charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and pointing a firearm.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said Pretorius pleaded guilty to the offences and was remorseful.

State advocate Billy Mudavhi submitted that the offence was serious, it had the interest of the community and he further prayed for direct imprisonment.

Story continues below Advertisement

Malabi-Dzhangi added that the presiding officer sentenced Pretorius to pay R12 000 or 12 months’ imprisonment, of which half is suspended for five years conditionally and further declared him unfit to possess a firearm.

Malabi-Dzhangi said the NPA believes that the sentence will send a strong message to would-be offenders.

IOL

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Topics:

crimeassaultNPAMagistrates CourtCrime and courts

Share

Recent stories by:

Se-Anne Rall