Limpopo man charged with impregnating 13-year-old girl to remain in jail

A Limpopo man who was arrested for allegedly impregnating a 13-year-old girl has appeared in court. The teenager gave birth of Christmas Day.

Ditebogo Frans Gololo, 28, appeared in the Seshego Magistrate's Court in Limpopo, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said. He faces a charge of statuary rape as well as sexual grooming of a minor. According to the NPA national spokesperson Mashudu Malabi Dzhangi it is alleged that Gololo impregnated a 13-year-old girl in the Seshego township.

"According to reports, the victim and the suspect met at a shopping complex in Seshego in January 2024 and began communicating until they became intimate in May 2024. "The minor only revealed the incident to her aunt after she experienced complications, and later in November 2024, medical tests confirmed she was eight months pregnant, thus ultimately giving birth to a baby boy on Christmas Day, 25 December 2024." The police were informed about the incident and the suspect was swiftly arrested by Seshego Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit on Thursday, December 26, 2024.

The provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe welcomed the arrest of the 28-year-old man. Hadebe said that police across the province would not tolerate “such inhumane acts” and urged parents to protect their children at all times. The police commissioner also stressed that cases of similar nature, where children are sexually molested will be investigated throughout the province.

The NPA said the docket will be forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions for directives. "The matter is postponed for a bail application and further investigations to 8 January 2025, at Seshego Magistrate's Court." Gololo will ring in the New Year's in jail.