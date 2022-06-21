Limpopo man commits suicide after killing his girlfriend following his release on bail

Pretoria – Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe has expressed concern about the murder of a woman by a purported boyfriend in Mankweng. Matome Shadrack Matlakala, 47, is accused of murdering his girlfriend, 40-year-old Mmapula Maria Letsoalo on the same day, on Sunday, when he was released on bail following his arrest for threatening the same woman.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, Matlakala apparently committed suicide after killing Letsoalo. “The victim, Mmapula Maria Letsoalo aged 40, had opened a case of intimidation against the suspect, Matome Shadrack Matlakala, 47, believed to have been her boyfriend after he allegedly threatened to shoot her. The pair apparently got into a heated argument and the man thereafter threatened to shoot the woman with his firearm,” Mojapelo said. After the threats on Letsoalo, Matlakala was arrested and charged on Sunday but was released on bail hours later.

“It is further reported that the suspect went to the victim’s home in Ga-Kgole Village at about 23h30 and shot her dead and then drove off. He was later found dead with a gunshot wound at his home in the next village of Ga-Makanye. The firearm used in the commission of the crime was found next to his lifeless body,” Mojapelo said. Meanwhile, the Limpopo police head, Hadebe has appealed to couples experiencing domestic challenges to seek professional help instead of resorting to violence. She also ordered an internal probe into the matter, for police to determine the circumstances surrounding Matlakala’s immediate release on bail by the prosecutor.

Story continues below Advertisement

Cases of murder and inquest were opened. Police investigations continue. Last year, a 34-year-old man was arrested in Limpopo for allegedly murdering his ex-girlfriend who was a local educator in Dindela village. The murdered woman was identified by police as Dudu Masango, who was working at Segolola Secondary School.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The victim previously laid a charge of rape against her ex-boyfriend last month and (he) was subsequently arrested. He was then released on R500 bail (earlier this month) on 1 June 2022,” Mojapelo said. “The victim was found dead with multiple stab wounds in the bedroom of her house on Sunday, 12 June 2022. Sexual assault cannot be ruled out.” Police said the murdered woman’s vehicle was found abandoned at Suiwerfontein fields.

Story continues below Advertisement