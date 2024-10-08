Limpopo man fatally shoots his partner in KwaZulu-Natal then takes his own life when cornered by cops on N1 freeway

A man has shot himself to death in his vehicle after being cornered by police along the N1 freeway in Limpopo’s Waterberg District, following the fatal shooting of his partner. Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said police were alerted about the fatal shooting of a 45-year-old woman by her partner at Pongola in KwaZulu-Natal.

The murder of the woman happened when the couple was travelling in a white Jeep. “The man, apparently after shooting the woman, removed her body from the vehicle and drove off to Limpopo. The shocking incident was immediately reported to the police at Pongola who attended the scene. Police in Limpopo were activated,” said Ledwaba. A Limpopo couple was travelling from KwaZulu-Natal when the man allegedly shot dead the woman, before he drove back to Limpopo where he took his own life. File Picture Members of the Limpopo Highway Patrol were on the lookout for the fugitive.

“As they were on the lookout, the described vehicle was spotted. The suspect noticed the police who blocked his vehicle and instructed him to alight from the vehicle. He refused and subsequently shot himself,” said Ledwaba. Paramedics were called to the scene and the driver was pronounced dead. “Preliminary investigations revealed that the couple who originate from Lenyenye, outside Tzaneen in Mopani were coming from an event in KwaZulu-Natal province,” said Ledwaba.

The motive behind the incident will be established through ongoing police investigations. Police said domestic violence-related issues cannot be ruled out. A case of murder was opened at Pongola in KwaZulu-Natal, and an inquest docket was opened at Mokopane, in Limpopo. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has “strongly” condemned the incidents which happened on Monday.