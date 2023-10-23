Limpopo man gets three life sentences for raping a 12-year-old niece

A 29-year-old Limpopo man was sentenced to three life sentences in prison for raping his 12-year-old niece at Tjatjaneng Ga-Mothapo, Limpopo. The Mankweng Regional Court has convicted and sentenced a 29-year-old man of Tjatjaneng Ga-Mothapo to three life sentences for the rape of a 12-year-old minor girl.

The name of the accused was concealed to protect the victim, as they were related after he pleaded not guilty. It is alleged that on August 18, 2021, the victim was back from school when she found her uncle (the accused) having sexual intercourse with a woman in the house. The woman ran out of the house, and the uncle dragged the child and raped her. The accused then stopped when he heard the victim's brother coming into the house. “Two days after the incident, the accused continued to rape the victim after she refused to go and call the woman she found him having sexual intercourse with," said NPA regional spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi.

"The minor reported the matter on September 12, 2021, to her mother," Malabi-Dzhangi said. Malabi-Dzhangi further added that there was no DNA evidence, as the matter was reported to the police late. The J88 was handed in to corroborate the evidence of the forensic nurse, who testified about the injuries the victim sustained throughout the ordeal. "The victim also testified with the assistance of the court intermediary, as she was a minor.

"A victim impact statement was also handed in court, which explains how the incident affected her emotionally, physically, and her studies," Malabi-Dzhangi said. In aggravation of the sentence, advocate Makgomothi Masehela submitted that the accused failed to protect the victim as her uncle, and he did not only damage her physically but also mentally destroy her. Masehela further said that crimes of this nature are prevalent within the court's jurisdiction.

He concluded by saying there are no substantial or compelling circumstances for the court to deviate from imposing the minimum sentence. Meanwhile, the presiding officer, Hele Botha, could not find any compelling circumstances to deviate from the minimum sentence act and sentenced the accused to three life sentences Malabi-Dzhangi also maintained that the NPA is against any form of violence against children and women.