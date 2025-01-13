Limpopo man hands himself in after allegedly killing wife's suspected lover

A 40-year-old man from Sofaya village in Limpopo has turned himself in to police after allegedly shooting and killing a 30-year-old man over suspicions of an affair with his wife. The incident unfolded on Saturday, January 11 at approximately 3.15am when the suspect, accompanied by his wife, reportedly went to the victim's residence following an ongoing dispute over their relationship issues.

Upon their arrival, the victim answered the door, only to be immediately shot at by the suspect. The victim collapsed and was later pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. A case of murder has been opened, and the police are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Thakeng said the suspect handed himself over at the Maruleng satellite police station, and his firearm was confiscated.

The suspect is currently in police custody while further investigations are conducted. Limpopo police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe encourage couples to resolve their issues through peaceful means, rather than resorting to violence. Police continue investigations.