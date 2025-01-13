Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaGovernment At WorkEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaGovernment At WorkEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Shop @ LootIOL Property
Independent Online

Sunday, April 20, 2025

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

Limpopo man hands himself in after allegedly killing wife's suspected lover

A 40-year-old Limpopo man has been arrested after allegedly shooting and killing a 30-year-old man over an apparent affair with his wife.

A 40-year-old Limpopo man has been arrested after allegedly shooting and killing a 30-year-old man over an apparent affair with his wife.

Published Jan 13, 2025

Share

A 40-year-old man from Sofaya village in Limpopo has turned himself in to police after allegedly shooting and killing a 30-year-old man over suspicions of an affair with his wife.

The incident unfolded on Saturday, January 11 at approximately 3.15am when the suspect, accompanied by his wife, reportedly went to the victim's residence following an ongoing dispute over their relationship issues.

Upon their arrival, the victim answered the door, only to be immediately shot at by the suspect. The victim collapsed and was later pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

A case of murder has been opened, and the police are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Thakeng said the suspect handed himself over at the Maruleng satellite police station, and his firearm was confiscated.

The suspect is currently in police custody while further investigations are conducted.

Limpopo police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe encourage couples to resolve their issues through peaceful means, rather than resorting to violence.

 Police continue investigations.

IOL news

Related Topics:

murdershootingcrime and courtsfirearms