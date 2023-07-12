Limpopo man hands himself to cops in Mpumalanga days after his wife’s brutal murder

A 42-year-old Limpopo man handed himself to police in Mpumalanga, and was arrested in connection with the murder of his wife which took place a week ago. Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the murder happened at a place called Moteti extension, under the Dennilton policing area.

“The arrest emanates from a horrible incident discovered by community members who found a lifeless body of a woman along the road in the early hours of July 3. It is alleged that the suspect (the husband) was the last person to be seen with the deceased on July 2,” said Ledwaba. “It alleged that the two were at the local tavern and they later left. It appears that while walking home, the duo had a heated argument, and fought, resulting in the suspect fleeing the scene, leaving the woman in a pool of blood.” Police said the husband immediately left his home in Limpopo, and went to a hiding place at KwaMhlanga in Mpumalanga.

“The police and emergency personnel were called to the scene and on arrival the wife was certified dead. A case of murder was opened. The police commenced with investigation that resulted in a search operation aimed arresting the suspect,” said Ledwaba. “Ultimately, the suspect handed himself over at KwaMhlanga police station after a couple of days on the run.” Police said the motive for the brutal killing is still unknown.