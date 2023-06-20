Limpopo man hired by mom to kill woman for insurance payout gets life behind bars

Cape Town - A Limpopo man has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering a woman at the request of her mother who wanted to gain from the insurance payout. The Polokwane High Court has convicted and sentenced Ngoako Japhter Mabetlela, 34, to life imprisonment for murdering Lebogang Prudence Lediga at the request of her mother in exchange for payment, believed to be R18 000.

Lediga's mother, Stephina, pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to 20 years last year. The mother had been motivated by the financial incentive from the insurance claims, but it was unclear how much she stood to benefit. The court heard that on the evening of May 28, 2020, Mabetlela arrived at the homestead of the deceased, Lediga, and strangled her to death.

"After the incident, the deceased's mother washed the body of the deceased and changed the clothes before the police could arrive," NPA regional spokesperson, Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said. "The accused killed the deceased at the request of her mother in exchange for payment. "The deceased's mother was motivated by the financial gain from the insurance payout," Malabi-Dzhangi said.

In aggravation of the sentence, State advocate Malebo Maleka submitted that the deceased died a painful death and that the offence was premeditated. "She then said that the accused had a chance to report the deceased's mother to the police, however, he never did as he had an interest in the payment. "She further argued that there are no substantial or compelling circumstances for the court to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence.