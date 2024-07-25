Limpopo man in court after he gave two teenagers a lift, allegedly raped both girls and killed one

A 35-year-old man was on Thursday scheduled to appear before the Mahwelereng Magistrate's Court, facing multiple charges including two counts of rape, murder and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. Police in Limpopo have welcomed the swift arrest of the man accused of carrying out the atrocious acts, including the rape of two girls, aged 13 and 17.

One of the molested teens tragically lost her life in the ordeal, while the other victim suffered severe injury. The incident occurred on Sunday night at Ga-Mokaba village in the Mahwelereng policing precinct. “According to the information, the two friends hitch-hiked an unknown motor vehicle with one occupant at Moshate Crossing, at approximately 7pm. The driver dropped them off next to Tshamahansi taxi rank and drove off,” said Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

“Surprisingly, the same driver returned and stopped his vehicle next to them. This time he produced a sharp object and forced the duo into the vehicle.” The man ordered the teenagers into nearby bushes. “Upon arrival, he started by raping the 13-year-old and thereafter strangled her. The perpetrator continued to rape the 17-year-old girl and stabbed her with a sharp object multiple times before fleeing from the scene,” said Ledwaba.

The 17-year-old victim who was severely injured managed to walk to a nearby village where she was assisted by community members. “The suspect is reportedly a repeat sex offender, and he was apprehended on Tuesday, July 23, subsequent to a well-planned tactical operation. The motor vehicle used in the commission of the crime was confiscated during the arrest,” said Ledwaba. A Limpopo man, aged 35, will appear in court, facing multiple charges including two counts of rape, murder and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. File Picture Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe said she hoped the arrest will bring justice for the victims.