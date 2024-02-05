Limpopo man intervenes and allegedly stabs man to death who was fighting his mum

A 23-year-old man is expected to appear before the Bela Bela Magistrate’s Court on Monday facing charges of murder. Police at Bela Bela, in Limpopo’s Waterberg District arrested the 23-year-old man who allegedly stabbed a man to death who was allegedly in a fight with his mother on Friday.

The murder happened at Bela Bela, next to a tavern. “Police were alerted about murder incident after the victim died in the hospital in the early hours of Friday, February 2,” Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said. Preliminary reports indicate that the arrested murder suspect was at his house, when one of his neighbours alerted him that someone was assaulting his mother, next to the local tavern.

The 23-year-old man immediately grabbed a knife and rushed to the scene. “He found the male victim arguing with his mother. He pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim on his upper body, and fled the scene,” said Ledwaba. Emergency medical personnel were alerted of the incident and transported the victim to a hospital.

“The (murder) suspect was arrested at his residence and was charged with murder. He allegedly also handed the weapon he used during the murder incident,” said Ledwaba. A 23-year-old Limpopo will appear in court after he was arrested for allegedly stabbing a man next to a tavern. File Picture In another case, Police at Vila Nora, in the Waterberg District, have arrested a 15-year-old boy for allegedly stabbing and killing a 17-year-old boy. Ledwaba said the brutal murder happened at Phahladira village, in the early hours of Sunday.

“The police were summoned to the scene, and on arrival at the said tavern, the victim was already transported to the local clinic by the tavern owner,” Ledwaba said at the time. “They proceeded to the clinic and, upon arrival, the medical examiner, certified the victim dead.” Preliminary investigations have revealed that the that the 17-year-old victim was stabbed with a sharp object in his upper body.