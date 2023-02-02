Limpopo man murdered execution style while driving into his home

Pretoria - Police in Limpopo have launched a manhunt for the gunmen who murdered a 34-year-old man execution style in front of his gate in Ntwane Maswikaneng village, in the Dennilton policing area. Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the man was killed on Wednesday morning.

“It is alleged that the victim had arrived home just after midnight, driving a vehicle, when he was shot point blank in front of his home gate,” said Mojapelo. “Police members on patrol duty responded to a complaint of a shooting incident. On arrival at the scene, they found the victim in a pool of blood inside his motor vehicle, a Toyota Avanza.” He said the preliminary police probe conducted at the scene indicated that the assailants shot the victim several times at close range.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has ordered a manhunt for the killers. “These killers must be hunted down until they are caught and brought to book,” Hadebe said. “This incident has clearly sent… (shock) waves through the community and I want to assure everyone that the police are doing everything to find the killers. Just like the Mokopane incident, in which two people were shot at point-blank range and killed while sitting in a motor vehicle, the suspects were ultimately arrested. Even in this case, the assailants will be arrested.”

She said the motive for the incident would be determined during the investigations. “We are appealing to anyone who might have information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect(s) to contact Lieutenant Colonel Richard Boshomane at 079 894 5501 or Warrant Officer Phaladi Makola at 082 749 2233, the Crime Stop number 0860010111, the nearest police or send message via My SAPS App,” said Hadebe. Community members reporting the crime may opt to remain anonymous.

