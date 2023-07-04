Limpopo man nabbed in Tshwane after setting house on fire while his girlfriend and kids were sleeping

The Dzanani Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo has remanded 55-year-old Bebeda Mmabangisenli Godfrey in custody after he appeared on charges of murder, attempted murder, arson and theft. Limpopo SAPS spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said Godfrey appeared in court on Monday, where the case was postponed to August 25, for further police investigations.

“The suspect (Godfrey) was arrested by Vhembe Trio Task Team after the provincial commissioner of South African Police Service in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe ordered that he be traced and arrested following the horrendous crime he committed,” Ledwaba said. After the manhunt was launched, police units including the Vhembe District trio crimes task team, detectives from the Pretoria Moot police station intensified the search for Godfrey in Tshwane. “The suspect was traced and eventually arrested on (Saturday) 1 July 2023 at around 2pm in his hiding place on a farm at Cullinan, in Gauteng province,” said Ledwaba.

“According to information, on 31 January 2022 at about 8pm, the suspect went to his girlfriend's house at Murunwa village in Vhulaudzi policing area, and seemingly the couple had an argument before the suspect set a one-roomed house belonging to his 37-year-old girlfriend alight.” At the time of the incident, the woman was sleeping in the house with her 17-year-old daughter and her 10-year-old son. “The woman and her daughter were critically injured and managed to escape, while her son Morgan Siobo Ndamulelo (10) succumbed to the injuries after being admitted to hospital,” said Ledwaba.

Meanwhile, the Limpopo police chief, Hadebe has welcomed Godfrey’s arrest and saluted the operational team “for working tirelessly ensure that the suspect is behind bars”. Police investigations on the matter are still continuing. In April, another Limpopo man was arrested after he allegedly stoned to death his 23-year-old ex-girlfriend, who was also the mother of his baby.