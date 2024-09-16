Limpopo man on the run after he allegedly stabbed his mother-in-law, hacked his wife and murdered one-year-old child

Police at Ritavi, in the Mopani district in Limpopo, have launched massive manhunt for a man who allegedly brutally killed a one-year-old boy, attempted to kill his wife and his mother-in-law by allegedly hacking them with an axe. The attack happened while the family members attended a ceremony at their neighbours place on Saturday evening, at Lusaka village in the Ritavi policing precinct.

“According to preliminary information, the suspect arrived at the ceremony and started to attack his mother-in-law, aged 57, who was holding a baby boy at her back. The baby is the woman's grandson. The suspect then attacked her twice at the back with an axe and injured both the baby and the old woman,” said provincial police spokesperson in Limpopo, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. The man then proceeded to his wife, aged 34, and hacked her on the forehead with the axe. He then fled the scene. Police were notified and they rushed to the scene with emergency medical services personnel.

The injured victims were transported to the local hospital, and police added that unfortunately, the child lost his life at the hospital. The attacked mother and daughter were admitted in hospital with “serious” injuries. “The police opened cases of murder, attempted murder and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. The motive behind the incident is currently unknown, but domestic violence related issues cannot be ruled out,” said Ledwaba.

Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has condemned the incident which has led to the death of an innocent child. “Situations like this leave us feeling very disappointed because we address gender-based violence and domestic violence issues on a daily basis. I am pleading with you couples in relationships to seek professional help in time, when you experience marital and relationship issues,” she said. Police are appeal to any community members with information that can lead to the apprehension of the alleged killer to contact investigating officer Warrant Officer Jonas Shikwambana on 082 319 9699, Crime Stop number 08600 10111, any nearest police station or use the My SAPS App.