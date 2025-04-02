Limpopo man, Phillip Ngomane sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teenage girl

The Ritavi Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo has sentenced 33-year-old male accused, Phillip Nkuna Ngomane, to life imprisonment after he was convicted of raping a 15-year-old girl. In October 2016, the victim was walking to her place of residence when she met Ngomane at Babanana village, under the Letsitele policing area.

“Ngomane produced a firearm and dragged the victim to the nearby bushes. The victim was unexpectedly raped three times by the suspect who later fled the scene on foot,” said provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Thakeng. “The victim went home to inform her family about the rape incident, and it was immediately reported to the local police.” Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel. A rape case was opened at the police station, and was later transferred to the Tzaneen family violence, child protection and sexual offenses (FCS) unit for further investigations.

“Sergeant Sharon Phumudzo Mabongo was tasked to handle the matter and through her sterling detective abilities, she managed to arrest the accused on 26 July 2017,” said Thakeng. During the time of the arrest, Ngomane was reportedly appearing before the Ritavi Magistrate Court in connection with another rape case involving a 19-year-old girl. Ngomane made numerous court appearances and was later released on R2,500 bail in July 2023. He has remained in custody until he was convicted in January 2025.

Following the conviction, on Monday the court sentenced Ngomane to life imprisonment. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has welcomed Ngomane’s conviction. Hadebe has also applauded police officers for the ongoing work to root out crime across Limpopo communities.