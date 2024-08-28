Limpopo man sentenced for submitting fraudulent liability insurance claim against SAPS

The Polokwane Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo sentenced a 47-year-old man to two years imprisonment or pay a R5,000 fine for forgery and uttering against the South African Police Service (SAPS). Matome Jack Senatla submitted fraudulent liability insurance forms at the SAPS provincial joint operational centre at Ladine in Westenburg policing area.

Senatla fraudulently submitted forms for providing security and insurance services at the Seshego AFM Youth Conference in May 2024. Police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, said a senior police officer suspected the forms might be fraudulent and verified with the insurance company and it denied any involvement. The case was investigated further by the provincial commercial crime investigation unit and it was revealed that the documents were indeed fraudulent.

Senetla was arrested on July 4, 2024 and released on R1,000 bail. “Despite claiming that he had received the documents from an unknown person, the evidence presented led him to plead guilty,” said Ledwaba. In another matter, a 41-year-old Eastern Cape woman found guilty of defrauding Old Mutual has been ordered to pay a fine of R200,000 or spend just over a year behind bars.

Lindeka Patricia Ntlokwinendaba was sentenced recently in the Mthatha Specialised Commercial Crimes Court following her guilty fraud conviction in May this year. Ntlokwinendaba was arrested in July 2021 for insuring Mfunxuse Golden Mvinqi with Old Mutual and lying that he was her stepfather. According to Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as the Hawks) Ntlokwinendaba insured the deceased with Old Mutual and when he passed away on June 21, 2018, she processed the death benefits under the pretext that she was the step-daughter to the deceased.