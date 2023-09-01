Limpopo man sentenced to 15 years behind bars for killing his brother after they had an argument

A Limpopo man who killed his brother-in-law following an argument at Ga-Molapo village in Magatle has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. The Lebowakgomo Regional Court convicted and sentenced 33-year-old Tebatso James Sibanda to 15 years imprisonment after he was found guilty of murdering Oupa Phora, aged 32.

The court heard that in the early hours of July 6, 2019, the accused had an argument with the deceased, who was his brother-in-law, at Ga-Molapo village in Magatle while attending an initiation ceremony. "The accused assaulted the deceased with stones and a wooden stick, then fled from the scene," police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said. "Police were summoned with emergency services, and on arrival they found the victim, who was severely injured, lying on the ground. EMS certified him dead at the scene," Ledwaba said.

Ledwaba further added that police opened a murder case and immediately traced and arrested the suspect. "The case was assigned to investigating officer Sergeant Kgaugelo Mamogobo, and Sibanda was arrested the following day on July 7, 2019. "Sibanda was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for murder," Ledwaba added.