Limpopo man sentenced to 20 years for ex-girlfriend's murder

A 49-year-old man will spend the next 20 years in prison after being convicted of the brutal murder of his ex-girlfriend. Moeti Frank Mnisi was convicted of killing his 36-year-old ex-girlfriend in September 2022. Mnisi brutally assaulted her at a rented house in Burgersfort and then dumped her body under a bridge along the R555 provincial road near a local casino.

“The matter was reported to the police and the lifeless body of the female was recovered a few days after the incident,” said police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. Police launched an investigation after the woman’s body was found several days later. Sergeant Mahlatse Montle of the Burgersfort Detective Unit led the case, which resulted in Mnisi’s arrest. The court sentenced Mnisi to 25 years for murder, five of which was suspended on condition that the accused was not convicted on similar offence in the past five years.

He also received two years for theft and three years for defeating the ends of justice. The latter two sentences will run concurrently, making his total effective sentence 20 years. The Limpopo Division of the High Court in Polokwane handed down the sentence on Tuesday, October 8. The provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has welcomed the conviction and sentencing, acknowledging the excellence investigation skills displayed by the investigating officer in the case and other role players.